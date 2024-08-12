Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Should Still Expect Massive National TV Slate
the Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed one of the best offseason’s in the NBA, vastly improving a roster that was already good enough to win 57 games a year ago take the eventual Western Conference champions to six games in the second round before being bounced.
This past season represented the second straight year of 15-plus win improvement for the Thunder and their first playoff series win since 2016. That playoff series win was a sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans, just the Oklahoma City Thunder’s second sweep in franchise history.
So when Oklahoma City added Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso this summer while only losing Josh Giddey who while a quality player didn’t fit the Thunder’s style there is no shock that the team is projected by every pundit and Vegas to win the Western Conference, only lagging behind the Boston Celtics in over/under win total.
The offseason praise of the Thunder made the the omission of the team from the NBA’s Christmas Day slate shocking to say the least as the most exciting young teams and biggest contenders this coming season were passed over to play on the biggest day in the league’s regular season calendar.
However, that shouldn’t change the expectations for the eventual full schedule release. After years held out of the National Spotlight outside of a few flex games here and there, Oklahoma City should be one of the most shown team’s on the league’s National slate seeing a large chunk of their games happening on TNT, ABC, ESPN or NBATV.
