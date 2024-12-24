Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Star Shows Leadership With Shifted Rotation Pattern
There were plenty of abnormalities in the Oklahoma City Thunder's lopsided win over the Washington Wizards. The Thunder lacked defensive focus for the majority of the game before tightening the screws, making the final product look pretty. Perhaps none of the outliers in this game were more stark than superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first quarter.
Oklahoma City typically leaves its star in the entire 12 minutes of the opening frame, but in this game, he logged just eights minutes and scored two points in the first. That of course, didn't stop Gilgeous-Alexander from dropping 41 points on Washington, but it did lead to a jarring change in his rotational patterend.
From not finishing the first quarter to starting the final 12 mintue segment it was almost as if he and Jalen Williams had a freaky friday moment. When Thunder on SI asked Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault about the shift in rotation pattern, it shed light on the superstar's leadership.
"Just Reading the game, [Jalen Williams] had it really going, Dub was really playing with a lot of force early in the game. Normally I sub him early and I just did not want to interrupt that flow, and we weren't playing great either, so just to shake it up a little bit," Daigneault said. "Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] is great, because he is adaptive in those situations, not something we talked about [before the game], he did a great job of just staying ready and adjusting accordingly."
This is truly unheard of in a league in which the stars run the show - in more ways than one. To even approach them with a shift in routine would often be met with resistence. But to not even discuss the move before hand and just go off of feel? Almost unheard of. These stars are creatures of habits and regardless of the scoreboard believe in the comfortablilty it creates and the faith that they will get it going.
Not Gilgeous-Alexander. Sure, the max contract point guard has no shortage of confidence - as evident by his tunnel outfits pregame - but he is anything but arrogant or selfish. The ultimate team player. So when he abruptly headed to the bench in the first quarter, breaking all sense of normalcy, the MVP candidate did not even blink.
"[Jalen Williams] was aggressive, great, love when he is aggressive. [as for] My minutes? I don't care as long as I play the same amount of minutes. I don't care how they come, win they come. I trust coach to coach the game, feel the game, it clearly worked tonight, we won. But yeah, I trust him," Gilgeous-Alexander said.
The Thunder superstar did in fact, end with his normal 35 minutes, boat load of points on great efficency. But in the process he put on display his ability to lead this team. That bond and trust shared by this Bricktown trifecta will go a long way in taking this group far. It also can boost the confidence of a rising star seeking a consistent offensive groove.
"Yeah, Just allows me to play more and more free...Gives me confidence to go out there and play," Jalen Williams said. "I also try not to worry about too much about what is going on during the game. I have a lot of confidence in Mark to kinda just let him coach, too. Whatever he sees, I kinda just rock with and I am always ready to play."
Stiles Points
- Alex Caruso left this game with an injury which will be evaluated tomorrow morning, according to Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. The injury occurred when diving for a loose ball leading to a fastbreak bucket from Gilgeous-Alexander.
- Ajay Mitchell logged his first career double-double and a career-high 16 points to go with 12 rebounds.
- The Thunder recorded its 10th game this season with 15+ steals. No other team has more than 4 games with 15+ steals.
- Jaylin Williams made his return to the Thunder lineup, knocking down his first triple of the season en route to a 1-for-3 night, which included three standing ovations.
Song of Day: Santa Claus is Back in Town by Elvis Presley
