Strong G-League Performances Raising OKC Thunder Guard Adam Flagler's Stock
The Oklahoma City Thunder have no shortage of guard depth on the current roster and that trickles down the the OKC Blue, its G-League affiliate team. Leading the way currently, with only two games under his belt, is former Baylor Bear Adam Flagler.
In only two starts with the Blue, Flagler is averaging 24.5 points per game. In his most recent contest against the Texas Legends. he recorded 31 points on 11-for-24 shooting. Seven of those made field goals were from the perimeter on 15 attempts.
Flagler's shot selection is what stood out about his team-leading performance. Rarely does he attempt poor-quality shots and he does an excellent job getting to his spots, both on the perimeter and in the mid-range. Flagler's top trait is his three-point shooting, which he displayed in this performance. As a catch-and-shoot scorer, he excels with his quick release and pretty shooting form.
The young guard did all of this only making one trip to the free-throw line, capitalizing on his single attempt. That's a common theme, as Flagler only attempted five free throws in his first debut game, making three. It's impressive that he can score in volume like he does without a high number of free throws, but if he wants to carve a role out in the NBA, finding a way to do might be beneficial.
In his most recent performance against the Legends, Flagler added seven rebounds and eight assists to his stat line. Even more impressive than that, he didn't turn the ball over once. His do-it-all ability makes him arguably the best player on OKC's G-League squad and makes it hard not to bring him up.
An unfortunate truth for Flagler is the Thunder's guard depth is one of the best rooms of guards in the NBA. Every guard on the roster, from star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Cason Wallace to rookie Ajay Mitchell, in some way, impacts the game in a variety of areas. All can defend, handle the ball and make plays for their teammates. There is no doubt that Flagler is impressing many right now, but moving up to the Thunder will be challenging.
That being said, Flagler might be too good for the G-League. He's proving he can play at a high level and it's not impossible that he gets the chance to show it. If injuries come around to a Thunder guard, Flagler should be the first to get the call to fill in.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.