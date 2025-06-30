The Oklahoma City Thunder is the Exception
Aaron Wiggins' Parade Day speech exemplified it all.
From the top of the organization down to the fans, Oklahoma City was now named an NBA champion despite fighting and crawling back from a very fast rebuild.
Back when the Thunder's starting lineup consisted and fluctured of a young Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazely, Isaiah Roby, Theo Maledon, Moses Brown and many more who came through, the Thunder were in the dog days. General manager Sam Presti, Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and head coach Mark Daigneault pulled them out.
From a time where Oklahoma City was coined as the "black eye" of the NBA, the Thunder has now flipped that around in just four years time, a similar timeline of when this team captured an NBA Finals appearance from its arrival to OKC—2008 to 2012. The Thunder weathered a storm of critics who turned a blind eye to the other teams positioning themselves appropriately for the future, Oklahoma City management just did it better, and the players bought in.
The culture of an organization truly does matter. Pick one with lesser management, morals and priorities and put them in the same shoes the Thunder organization was in less than four years ago, and you'll realize just how much a "black eye" can turn into something exponentially worse.
Oklahoma City made itself an exception. Presti, who received the NBA's Executive of the Year award for the first time in his career this season, built this team organically while supporting it with quality, outsourced role players who shared the same vision—and in turn, the Thunder grew, experienced, endured and overcame.
"Every season in the history of the Thunder is a chapter in and of itself," Presti said to start off his 2024-25 preseason press conference.
Now looking into the postseason, this chapter was one that brought a Larry O'Brien trophy to Oklahoma City for the first time, highlighting the work this team had to put forth en route to be crowned an NBA champion.
To begin Presti's postseason availability for the 2024-25, he gave flowers to everyone involved in the Thunder organization before saying, "We always kind of talk about our seasons here in chapters. Kind of in a larger catalog. I think I've said on many occasions that basketball is best enjoyed on a year-to-year basis, but I think it's best appreciated over the course of time.
"When you can look back and see how each season was bookended in one way or the other. Obviously, Chapter 17 is going to be remembered forever."