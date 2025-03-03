Three Takeaways from OKC's 146-132 Road Win Over San Antonio
The Oklahoma City Thunder claimed its fifth road win in a row on Sunday evening, this one coming against the San Antonio Spurs in a fight which led to a 146-132 win. There was no overtime in this high scoring contest, as the Thunder notched at least 30 points in each quarter while the Spurs notched at least 30 points in three quarters.
A tight-knit game for three quarters, Oklahoma City managed to pull away in the final frame to claim the victory.
Jalen Williams had a career night in the game, logging a best-ever 41 points as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took the backseat with 31 points on the game. Chet Holmgren was absent for this game as he deals with a right ankle sprain.
WIth no Victor Wembanyama on the floor for San Antonio either, Stephon Castle showed out for San Antonio off the bench with a 32-point performance to lead the Spurs in scoring.
A no Holmgren-Wembanyama Spurs-Thunder contest, it was as interesting as it gets without those two providing their unorthodox, high-level talents to the game. Let's take a look at three key takeaways from Oklahoma City's win over San Antonio:
Thunder Scuffle
The Thunder found itself in a bit of a scuffle in the third quarter while the game was very much alive an very much heated. Julian Chapmagnie fought for space with his elbows while Kenrich Williams guarded, to which Williams took offense and pushed the issue. With some grappling and a bit of shoving, it escalated to coaches, refs and many other players rushing to the point of contention.
By the end of it, Williams and Champagnie both were ejected and booted from the game, as well as Lu Dort who got into it himself with the Spurs' Jeremy Sochan, who got to stay in the game.
Emotions didn't affect Oklahoma City though, as the team went on to dominate in the fourth quarter to get the win.
JDub's Career Night
It was a dominant outing for Williams on Sunday.
41 points on 24 shots, making 15 of them, knocking down four of his eight tries from deep, and also logging six rebounds and seven assists in the midst of his scoring flurry. 41 points marks his career high in a game, and he did so very efficiently.
Turnovers and Rebounds to Extra Shots
The Thunder's turnover generation abetted them again versus the Spurs, as the team caused 13 San Antonio turnovers and and flipped it into 12 points.
Along with that, an extra 10 rebounds on the game helped OKC get off 10 more shots than the Spurs on the night, with large thanks to Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort who grabbed 11 and nine themselves.
Oklahoma City will next take on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. on Monday as the team returns home to the Paycom Center.
