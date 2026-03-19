Will OKC Thunder Consider Change to Healthy Starting Lineup?

Oklahoma City’s closing lineups have begun to spark questions about the team’s starting five.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Thunder have used a plethora of different starting lineups as injuries have plagued them more than just about any other team. The Thunder have still had a go-to starting five when healthy, but there’s a chance that could change.

The starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein has rarely gotten the opportunity to play this season. Although the Thunder have been committed to using that first five when healthy, there’s no guarantee that will continue.

Last season, the Thunder chose to switch things up a bit in the NBA Finals, when Mark Daigneault opted to start Cason Wallace over Hartenstein for the first three games against the Pacers before reverting to the original double-big lineup. While changes could be made again this season, it seems unlikely that any change would look quite like that.

Given how the Thunder have performed throughout this season, and the continued chemistry built between Hartenstein and Holmgren, it appears that those two will probably be starting together alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams anytime Oklahoma City is at full strength. However, there could be some signs pointing toward the Thunder changing up the fifth starting spot.

Dort has started all but nine games that he’s played in his career, with eight of those bench appearances coming as a rookie. While Dort hasn’t come off the bench since the 2022-23 season, his performance this season could lead to a change in that area.

While Oklahoma City dominated the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, Dort sat out with rest. Although that decision isn’t anything unusual for the Thunder, it came after Dort had his second-half minutes decreased drastically in each of the two previous games.

Against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic, Dort combined for roughly 10 second-half minutes in those matchups, never returning to the floor after his starting stints in the third quarter. With the Thunder closing out both of those games without him on the floor, it raises questions about Dort’s future in the starting lineup.

Perhaps the most interesting piece of the past few games was Dort’s absence against Minnesota despite typically being the primary matchup for Anthony Edwards. With Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso also more than capable of taking on those star matchups, Dort’s offensive struggles this season could begin playing a real factor in his playing time as the playoffs near.