Three Takeaways from OKC's 21-Point Win Over the Indiana Pacers
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to add to its win streak.
On Saturday evening, Oklahoma City dismantled Indiana inside Paycom Center, defeating the Pacers 132-111 en route to its ninth consecutive victory. Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 points and Lu Dort's 22 points along with some efficient 3-point shooting, the Thunder were able to mount a lead as large as 25 in the contest.
Ty Haliburton scored 18 points as the Pacers' leading scorer, which would have tied him at just third in scoring with Jalen Williams on the Thunder's side.
Oklahoma City is in the driver's seat of the league as it stands. Let's take a look at a few takeaways from last night's bout:
The Many Offensive Weapons of OKC
On a given night, the Thunder can have several guys go off for double-digit scoring performances. And on a lot of those nights, they're different guys getting those numbers.
Against the Pacers, Oklahoma City was able to take Indiana down primarily through Gilgeous-Alexander's typical 30-plus-point outing, as he put up 33. Dort with 22 was the secondary scorer as he caught on from deep, knocking down six of his seven tries beyond the arc.
Following Dort was Isaiah Joe off the bench, making five threes of his own on seven tries to post 19 points on just nine shots for the night. Next up was Williams with his 18, shooting 50% from the field and adding six assists. And the last Thunder to get into the double-digit scoring column was Kenrich Williams, having 10 points to help bolster Oklahoma City on the offensive front.
Thunder Setting the Tone
Currently, the Thunder sit comfortably in the driver's seat of the entire league after its win over Indiana.
Now having an upper hand of three wins over the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City's 62-12 record has the team on the verge of securing homecourt advantage throughout the postseason.
It's been a month, and an entire season, to remember for the Thunder. And as it gets one step closer to the playoffs, securing homecourt advantage will be huge as the team's contests will seemingly get tighter and more competitive, it can be assumed.
OKC 3-Point Presence in High Gear
Oklahoma City's start to the season as a 3-point shooting team was rocky, especially considering the team led the league in that department a year ago.
The Thunder were in the bottom half in shooting from beyond the arc early on into the year, but have since turned that around in 2025, and certainly in the month of March. In its last 15 games, Oklahoma City is leading the league in 3-point percentage at 41.8%.
Its win over the Pacers bolstered that further, making 17 threes and shooting 47.2% from the field to help lead it to victory.
Next, Oklahoma City will see the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. on Monday inside Paycom Center.