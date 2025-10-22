Three Takeaways From OKC's First Game of Season Against Rockets
The Oklahoma City Thunder started the night on top of the world, as they received their championship rings and raised their first-ever NBA championship banner. They then would have to prove themselves in what might be considered the best opening night game ever in a 125-124 double overtime win over Houston.
The Rockets did their best to spoil the Thunder’s special night, as they outscored the Thunder in the first half 57-51. Oklahoma City then clawed its way back, and a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pull-up jumper with 1:34 left would put the Thunder ahead 102-101.
Houston would then answer back as Alperen Sengun hit a six-foot shot with 38.4 seconds left. After a missed three by Wallace, Durant was fouled and hit only one of two free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander immediately went to work and tied the game at 104 with two seconds remaining. After a Houston timeout, Sengun would get the ball to try and win the game, but would miss and send the game to overtime.
The Thunder would lead all of overtime, until Sengun tied the game with a dunk with 8.8 seconds left. Gilgeous-Alexander would then miss a jumper as time expired to send opening night to a second overtime.
The second overtime was the same story as the rest of the game, as it went back and forth. With 32.6 seconds left, Gilgeous-Alexander would make a free throw to give the Thunder a 123-122 lead. Houston would then respond as Sengun made a layup with 11 seconds left to put the Rockets up by one. As everyone expected, the ball would be in Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands, and with 2.3 seconds left, he would draw a foul and go to the line. The MVP would pull through and hit both foul shots to put the Thunder back up. Jabari Smith Jr. then missed a last-second three to give the Thunder a 125-124 win on opening night.
The Thunder pulled off a whirlwind of an opening night, and in the battle, lessons were proven and learned.
Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s double overtime win.
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows up when it matters most.
Gilgeous-Alexander had a rough start Tuesday night, but it definitely didn’t stay that way. The Rockets made it a point of emphasis not to let the MVP score, and they succeeded in the first half as Gilgeous-Alexander only had five points.
However, the second half and both overtimes were all Gilgeous-Alexander. He ended the game with 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander had to step up as Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein fouled out in the first and second overtime, respectively. When the game was on the line, it was Gilgeous-Alexander who gave the Thunder the lead and led them to victory.
2. There are no true mismatches against the Thunder
The Houston Rockets showed up to Tuesday night’s game with a starting lineup that averaged a height of 6-foot-10. This might’ve been an issue for any other team that started three guards and had injury trouble with bigs, but not for the Thunder.
Players like Lu Dort, Wallace and Alex Caruso stepped up in a big way to keep the Thunder in this battle. These three were constantly guarding Durant, Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., who are all listed at 6-foot-11. You would think these three would be too physical for the Thunder guards, but that wasn’t the case.
Durant and Sengun were not shut down altogether, but they had to truly work for their points. The Thunder squad has recently prided themselves on their defense, and Caruso, Dort and Wallace really showed why Tuesday night.
3. Ajay Mitchell is making the most of his opportunities
The second-year guard made his mark in the time he was given Tuesday night. In the 15 minutes Mitchell played, he had 16 points, two assists and two rebounds. With the Thunder only playing 10 players and being without Nikola Topic, Mitchell knew his number would be called, and he was ready when the time came.
Mitchell was also efficient while he got his opportunity, as he shot 50% from the floor and 50% from three. With Topic being out for the next couple of weeks, Mitchell will have to continue to step up when the Thunder need him most.