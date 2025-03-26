Three Takeaways from Oklahoma City's 7th Straight Win in Sacramento
The Oklahoma City Thunder managed a 121-105 road win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, notching its seventh straight win. This puts Oklahoma City at 60-12 on the season, 13.5 games ahead in the top spot in the West with the conference already clinched.
Oklahoma City is not letting up at this point in late March nearing April, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still dropping 30-plus-point games while he ensures his starters are logging 25 minutes or more.
As a result, Sacramento dropped this one due to Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 points, Chet Holmgren's 18 and an impressive shooting night from 3-point range despite turning the ball over 15 times.
Let's take a glance at three takeaways from Wednesday's matchup:
3-Point Presence Nullifies Uncharacteristic Turnovers
Oklahoma City is one of the most careful teams in the league with the rock in its hands.
In fact, the team is tied with the Boston Celtics for the least amount of turnovers per game this season with just 11.8.
Sacramento got Oklahoma City off its game on Wednesday though, as the Kings won the turnover battle against the Thunder having just 11 to Oklahoma CIty's 17 on the night. Though, that didn't matter quite as much, largely thanks to OKC's 3-point presence.
Shooting nearly 60% on 32 tries from deep, led by Isaiah Joe who notched four threes of his own, it would've taken many more turnovers for Sacramento to close the gap due to the Thunder's hot shooting from beyond the arc.
Paint Dominance
Oklahoma City completely controlled the paint in Wednesday's matchup.
Winning the rebound battle by 16 boards was immense enough. Though, plenty of scores from Holmgren and other attackers to the rim saw the Thunder boast 42 points in the paint compared to the Kings' 20.
Holmgren's 18 points and 10 rebounds, plus four points and 10 rebounds from Isaiah Hartenstein, proved too much for Sacramento to overcome.
Efficiency Matters
Despite grabbing 16 extra boards, the Thunder shot nine less times from the floor than the Kings.
91 shots from Sacramento compared to Oklahoma City's 82, the Kings held the opportunity to make this one a game if they had been more efficient with their shooting. They did shoot just over 40% from the field, but that wasn't nearly good enough to compete with the Thunder's 52.4% shooting along with its impressive outing from long distance.
Next, Oklahoma City will look to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on Thursday inside Paycom Center.
