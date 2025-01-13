Three Takeaways from the OKC Thunder's 41-Point Stomping Over the Washington Wizards
The Oklahoma City Thunder's win streak ended against the Cleveland Cavaliers just under a week ago, and the Thunder has bounced back convincingly during the remaining stretch of its road trip.
Beating the New York Knicks by 25 and coming into Sunday night to topple the Washington Wizards 136-95 on its home floor has shown the resolve this team has to not let a loss spiral into something worse. It was assumed Oklahoma City would bounce back well, and that's rung true thus far.
Behind a 50-point scoring night between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aaron Wiggins, along with scoring help from every Thunder who touched the floor, the Thunder looked very sharp against a now 6-31 Wizards team.
Let's take a dive into a few takeaways from Sunday night's bout:
You Get a Basket, You Get a Basket
Everybody was dishing out help in the scoring column for OKC on Sunday night. From all the starters posting double digits or more in points to Kenrich Williams adding 10 and Wiggins with 23, many were involved for the Thunder offensively.
Shooting 47.4% from the field, Oklahoma City reached its 136-point mark with the help of all 11 players who touched the floor.
SGA Surpasses 10,000-Point Milestone
Gilgeous-Alexander reached a large milestone in his career on Sunday night, posting his 10,000th career point in his 27-point outing versus the Wizards.
Sitting the fourth quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander shot 5-for-17 from the floor but added 16 free throws on 17 tries from the stripe, also adding a triple from outside. The Oklahoma City superstar also added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for a plus-minus of 30 on the night.
OKC Dominates Rebound Battle
Oklahoma City absolutely dominated the rebounding battle to amass its eventual 41-point lead. 56 boards to the Wizards' 39, Isaiah Hartenstein's 12 rebounds was cushioned by Wiggins' nine and Jaylin Williams' nine rebounds as well.
Every Thunder was helping on the boards just as they were in the scoring column, with all but one Thunder recording one or more. This boosted the Thunder immensely, and helped generate 12 more shots on the night en route to Oklahoma City's blowout win.
With three road contests down, the Thunder will look to its final meeting of this road stint against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
