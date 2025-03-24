Inside The Thunder

Three Takeaways from the OKC Thunder's Narrow 103-101 Win Over the LA Clippers

Oklahoma City beat the LA Clippers by two points on Sunday night on the road. Let's take a look at three takeaways from the contest.

Nathan Aker

Mar 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) drives against LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) during the 4th quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) drives against LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) during the 4th quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder escaped with a two-point victory over the LA Clippers on Sunday night, winning 103-101 on the road.

Despite shooting worse from the floor and losing the rebound battle, the Thunder put up 10 more shots on the night and leveraged the turnover descrepancy to its advantage in addition to a 26-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Late-game plays made by Alex Caruso helped Oklahoma City eventually edge out LA, as the Thunder claimed its 59th win on the season.

Let's take a glimpse at three takeaways from Sunday night's game:

Aaron Wiggins Leads in Scoring Off the Bench Behind SGA

Another game, another impressive scoring performance for Aaron Wiggins, this time off the bench.

Behind Gilgeous-Alexander's 26 points, Wiggins posted a polished 19 points on the game shooting just under 50% from the field in 26 minutes. Three-for-eight from the 3-point line, three rebounds and an assist saw Wiggins with a very impactful game which ultimately ended in a two-point margin.

Only going four deep into the bench, Oklahoma City relied on Wiggins to hold it down in the second unit, and he did it smoothly en route to the win.

Isaiah Hartenstein Fills the Stat Sheet

Isaiah Hartenstein had a busy night on Sunday.

Adding 14 points of his own, Hartenstein shot an efficient six-of-12 from the floor and tallied 10 boards, three of those coming on the offensive end, six assists, two steals and three blocks. A plus-minus of plus-8, he boasted a team-high in that category.

He'd go on to lead the team with his rebounding numbers and was second in assist among all Thunder players in the victory.

Jaylin Williams Adds Onto Hot Streak

Jaylin Williams has been on a tear as of late, tallying his first-ever triple-double and doing it once more just under two weeks after.

He couldn't quite get there on Sunday night against the Clippers, but he had a wonderful performance off the bench nonetheless.

In 15 minutes, Williams shot a perfect four-of-four from the field, three of those shots coming from 3-point range, seven rebounds and two assists with a block in the win.

Next, Oklahoma City sets its sights on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. on Tuesday on the road.

