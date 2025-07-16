Three Takeaways from the Thunder's Third Consecutive Summer League Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder notched its third NBA Summer League win on Tuesday night, defeating the Orlando Magic 92-75.
Behind two massive performances from guard Ajay Mitchell and center Branden Carlson who combined for 50 points, Oklahoma City weathered a 30-point performance between Orlando's Ethan Thompson and Wendell Moore Jr.
Oklahoma City now remains just one of eight teams to hold a perfect 3-0 record to this point at Summer League in Las Vegas—next, the Thunder will tee off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
But first, let's take a glimpse at a few takeaways from Oklahoma City's victory over Orlando:
B-Carlson Awakens
Seemingly a fan favorite, Carlson had his best Summer League game yet on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
Tallying 23 points on just 13 shots, he was able to efficiently light the floor up with four threes on six tries. He'd also provide two blocks and seven rebounds on the game in only 19 minutes, as the team extrapolated a lot of value out of the 7-foot big man.
Ajay Sees Highest-Scoring Performance
Mitchell's previous 20-point and 13-point performances segued into a scoring best for him on Tuesday evening, notching 27 points to lead Oklahoma City in that department.
Shooting the same from the field as Carlson, 9-for-13, Mitchell was able to stuff the stat sheet beyond his scoring presence. With a plus-18 plus-minus, he captured four assists and seven boards to accompany his two steals and single block, also getting to the line for nine shots and making eight of them.
Thunder Overcomes Magic Defense
Despite a disparity in the defensive stat categories, Oklahoma City was able to overcome it and shoot well enough to manage a 17-point gap to take down Orlando.
Eleven blocks to the Thunder's four, 13 steals to the Thunder's 11, 17 fouls to the Thunder's 20, those indicators would lead you to believe the Magic kept it close—that wasn't the case, as 25 Magic turnovers compared to the Thunder's 19 was enough to help generate 14 more shot attempts in the game for OKC. Ultimately, this would leave the Thunder with more room to work with, as the team would go on to take the win.