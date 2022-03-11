Three Things Thunder Fans can Root For

While fans undoubtedly want to see Josh Giddey come back and make a late push for rookie of the year, or see more games from second-rounder Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, there is still plenty to watch for from the guys that are healthy.

The most obvious of those being Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA is averaging 23.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season and has gone nuclear since his return from injury post-All-Star break.

Over that stretch he is averaging 30.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists and two steals as he enters the next level of his game’s progression. And with 16 games left to play Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said the organization hasn’t had discussions of resting their star — not yet at least.

As for the rest of the roster, there are still players with plenty to play for.

Lindy Waters III and Olivier Sarr are both young players on two-way deals that could play themselves into a spot at the end of the roster next season, whether that be in OKC or for someone else.

Vit Krejci has missed the vast majority of his time under contract with the Thunder due to injury, but is finally putting together a consistent stretch of playing time with the newfound openings.

Darius Bazley has just one more year left on his contract and will want to show the front office he deserves to stick around beyond the 2023 offseason. A situation Aleksej Pokusevski can relate to with eyes on the summer after.