Thunder 4 More: OKC's Isaiah Hartenstein Set to Prove his Contract Value Right
On Saturday, July 6, a history-making player walked into Paycom Center as an official part of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time.
Former New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein inked the largest free agent contract in Thunder history, granting him a three-year/$87 million contract. It was a pretty penny to offer, but he was a player Oklahoma City had its eyes set on bringing to its frontcourt rotation.
Leaving New York wasn't an easy decision for Hartenstein to make. He enjoyed the culture surrounding his former team and was thankful to get a significant role in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation during his two seasons there. But presented with the opportunity to join the previous No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on an immense contract, it was tough to pass on.
"From afar," Hartenstein began, "I always saw how the culture was, especially since they've been in OKC. The style of play I think really fits me. I'm a high-IQ player ... (and) I think I'm one of the best passers in the NBA."
Signing Hartenstein made perfect sense for the Thunder. It lacked a true backup center behind Chet Holmgren that could retain a similar defensive impact last season, along with a rebounding issue across the board. He's exactly the type of player that can help solve those issues, and because of that, it seems to be worth the uncommonly high bidding price.
The 26-year-old has witnessed Oklahoma City's culture grow on the sidelines for a number of years, as Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams — amongst others — have catapulted from a team on the outside looking into a legitimate championship contender in a matter of a couple of seasons. Seeing that develop so rapidly created some natural excitement around potentially joining the team, which certainly factored in his decision.
"I think every time you see them go on the court, there's a certain competitiveness always to them," Hartenstein said. "They're very excited for each other, and I think in the NBA you don't have that a lot where no matter who's doing good, the whole team is excited for each other."
Hartenstein comes in as the third-oldest player on the Thunder roster, but he'll fit right into the environment in its locker room. Even though most of the team is on the younger side, they've played far more like a veteran group than anything. There's a natural maturity that isn't commonly seen with other young teams, and he only adds to that.
"Age-wise they're young, but I feel like the approach they have to the game makes them very mature," Hartenstein said. I take this game very serious ... so that was really exciting to me."
Within Oklahoma City's lineup, Hartenstein is expected to serve in a bench capacity for most of the season. When Holmgren stepped off the court it struggled to fill in his production effectively, so it needs him to predominately play behind. However, lineups with both centers playing alongside each other will certainly be experimented with throughout the season, especially against bigger matchups.
The defense and rebounding areas of Hartenstein's game are already noticed as key strengths, but he'll also have an opportunity to develop his offense this year. Head coach Mark Daigneault wants him to be a proactive piece offensively by getting the ball in his hands, playmaking in the post and even shooting the ball more, which will just add another layer to the Thunder's system.
High expectations are naturally going to come with a franchise record-setting contract. Many players throughout the seasons have come and left Oklahoma City, so to be No. 1 is a large pedestal to be placed on. There's no doubt he'll be an integral piece for this season — and probably the next two — he just has to play to those standards.
Back in the days of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden, Hartenstein loved following the Thunder while in Germany. Lots of time has passed since, but he's found his way to that very team as the biggest free agent in its history. That's quite the journey, isn't it?
"It's an honor," Hartenstein said.
