Thunder's Absence From Trade Market Was Right Decision
The Oklahoma City Thunder has consistently been an active member of the trade market since its ascendance back to the top of the Western Conference began. For many championship contenders, the deadline serves as the opportune time to bolster their chances.
This time around, the Thunder decided not to participate in the action. The only move it made was to acquire center Daniel Theis and a future second round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans for draft considerations, who it ended up releasing shortly thereafter.
Normally there might be some complaints of not getting involved — especially when other contenders like the Cleveland Cavaliers made upgrades — but Oklahoma City didn't need to. Sure, it likely could've found a deal for Cameron Johnson or another quality wing, but it already has the personnel to make a run at its first NBA Finals win in franchise history.
In itself, the return of Chet Holmgren is the Thunder's deadline move. It has been without him since November due to a hip injury, but he finally made his return Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. After a few long months, its defensive anchor and future star player is in full force as the final stretch begins into the playoffs.
Oklahoma City has already reached the 40-win mark, and has reigned supreme above the rest of the Western Conference. Doing all that without Holmgren is impressive enough, so now with him back, one can only imagine it will be even more threatening on a night-to-night basis.
Everything has already clicked both offensively and defensively for the Thunder, and its roster has developed together over the last couple of years to shape into the position it's in now. Changing all of that up with a big splash wouldn't have been the wisest decision, as the chemistry could've been altered too much.
Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram and more dominated much of the discussion this last week, but Oklahoma City being a force in the West hasn't changed. It's the favorite, no matter how shocking of a move one of its competitors made.
