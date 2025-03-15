Thunder and Pistons Have Evolved Dramatically Since Last Matchup
Oklahoma City and Detroit have come a long way since the last time they battled.
A Sunday afternoon in late January marks the most recent meeting between the Thunder and Pistons until the teams take the floor for a Saturday night battle. The game in Detroit last season was one of the most surprising results of the entire 2023-24 campaign.
Coming into the matchup, Detroit had a record of 5-40. Even though most remember the Pistons breaking the record for the longest losing streak in league history, that record is still jarring to look back on. Meanwhile, the Thunder were 32-13 and narrowly sitting at the top of the Western Conference.
The Pistons shocked the Thunder that day, winning 120-104 in a game where the Thunder fell flat in virtually every facet. While the Thunder made it to the second round of the playoffs, the Pistons were destined for the lottery and made significant changes in the offseason. Changes last offseason from both teams have helped bring a much different energy to the first matchup between the teams this season.
The Pistons enter the game as the sixth seed in the East and seem like a near-lock to make the playoffs at 37-30. On the other side, the Thunder have also had some impressive improvements from a year ago. After entering last season’s game in Detroit with 13 losses, the Thunder enter this game with only 12 losses but 22 more wins than they had in last January’s matchup.
Considering the Pistons and Thunder have both spent a large chunk of recent years in rebuilds, this will be the first Thunder-Pistons matchup to feature two playoff teams since 2019. The last time the Thunder played against a Pistons team that was seven games over .500 was in January 2009. Considering the Pistons haven’t won a playoff game since the Thunder moved to Oklahoma City, it is far from a stretch to say this is the best Pistons team the Thunder have ever faced.
Although the Thunder will be missing Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, a matchup between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham will be more than enough to make up for any absences. Both star guards are having the best seasons of their careers and could put on a show in Detroit.
Thunder-Pistons matchups in the past have almost always featured at least one non-contender, but as both young teams grow and develop, this could turn into a fun inter-conference rivalry.
