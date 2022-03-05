Thunder are Surprising on Defensive End

Oklahoma City has seen some surprising success on the defensive end of the court this season.

Despite their best player being an offensive-minded super-scorer, and drafting a pair of high-IQ offensive players, the Thunder have become a feared defensive team.

The team’s transformation has been a surprising one in the least. Nearly downright astonishing.

In spite of their age, Oklahoma City ranks nine overall on the season in total defense. In their last 10 games, the Thunder rank 12th overall in defensive rating with a 111.4.

Even with a severely depleted unit, including the losses of Luguentz Dort, Kenrich Williams, Derrick Favors, and several other defensive-minded players, the Thunder held the playoff-bound Nuggets to just 107 points.

It was the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rookie Tre Mann, Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski, and a slew of G-Leaguers off the OKC bench.

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Bazley has become the defensive heartbeat of the team, anchoring that end of the court with his length and engine. A highly underrated defender, Bazley is almost always tasked with some of the league’s best players.

Following Bazley are Dort, Williams, Favors and Aaron Wiggins, who all lean towards being stronger on the defensive end of the court.

But under head coach Mark Daigneault’s system, even the likes of Josh Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander and Mann have begun to disrupt on the defensive end.

Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander’s size and length make up some natural defensive possessions, disrupting passing lanes and such. Mann makes his living on the offensive end, but has been surprisingly stable on the defensive end.

Oklahoma City’s defensive performances are a promising sight for a team who’s only going to improve on the offensive end. Giddey and Mann have already been much improved on the offensive end from their debuts, and the Thunder are yet again slate to grab some more firepower in the upper ranks of the draft.

The Thunder are back in action on Friday night against Minnesota at Paycom Center at 7 p.m.

