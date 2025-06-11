Thunder's Cason Wallace Adapting to Starting Role in NBA Finals
Cason Wallace has carved himself a role as one of the Oklahoma City Thunder's premier bench players, but coach Mark Daigneault made some adjusments to his role as soon as the NBA Finals got underway.
Wallace has started in both Games 1 and 2, putting up six and four points in those matchups, respectively. The offense hasn't exactly been there for the guard, but his prowess on the defensive end has kept confidence in him through the series thus far.
The changing asks and demands of Wallace haven't messed with his mindset. If anything, he's prepared to do whatever Oklahoma City needs of him to come out of the series with a Larry O'Brien Trophy.
"Doesn't matter," Wallace said on whether he prefers to start or come off the bench. "I mean, it's what's best to win the game. Whatever coach says, that's what I'm going to do."
Wallace has established himself as one of the Thunder's most consistent role players, always having the ability to make an impact in any area. To battle the Pacers' lineup and versatility to stretch the floor, it's made sense for Wallace to get the nod over Isaiah Hartenstein.
This could change as the series rolls along, especially if Indiana picks up Game 3 at home and takes a 2-1 series advantage. For now, at least, it seems like Oklahoma City will likely stick with what is working.
No matter what Daigneault decides, Wallace will be able to answer the call.
"I'm going to be ready whether I'm starting or not," Wallace said. "Whenever I'm on the court, it's my job to be ready and play as hard as I can."
Game 3 will mark a pivotal chapter in the NBA Finals — though each game does in its own way. If the Thunder can pick up the win, it will hold a strong advantage moving forward.