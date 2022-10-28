Thunder Catch Fire En Route to Win Over Clippers

After a poor start to the season in the shooting department, the Oklahoma City Thunder found success from beyond-the-arc in their 118-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. As a team, the Thunder shot 17-for-38 on 3-pointers, easily having their best game on the season. The win was the Thunder's second on the season, as they've both come in back-to-back games against the Clippers.

This game started and finished in a similar way. The Thunder came out of the gate shooting incredibly well, but experienced some falloff while the Clippers battled back. The Clippers even had a lead during the fourth-quarter, but a crunch time push and solid shooting put the Thunder too far ahead, and eventually ended the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points, five rebounds and six assists on 10-for-23 shooting and 2-for-4 on 3-pointers. He picked up four fouls in the first half, and was able to play the rest of the game with no issues, showing discipline in a challenging situation.



Luguentz Dort was able to have a much-needed bounce back game, as he had 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting and finished as a +18 for the game while playing elite defense on Paul George.

Aleksej Pokusevski provided some much needed assurance to the Thunder fan base tonight, as he was left in the game during crunch time. He was left in the game because he had been solid tonight, and he proved to be the right choice as he hit two big three-pointers to help put the game away. He finished with 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

Another solid shooter in the game for the Thunder was Aaron Wiggins, who shot 4-for-7 from the field and 3-for-6 on 3-pointers. He continues to show his value as he played 34 minutes after starting the game, and he continued to make winning plays and space the floor.

The other Thunder players in double figures were Tre Mann and Kenrich Williams, who combined for 5 3-pointers made.

The Thunder held Paul George to just ten points on 4-for-12 shooting and no made 3-pointers.

