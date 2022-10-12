Skip to main content

Thunder Defense Continues to Impress in Preseason

Oklahoma City's defense looks legitimate and sustainable through preseason.

Through three preseason games against NBA competition, the Oklahoma City defense continues to look legitimate.

While hot shooting streaks and errant fiery games are bound to happen in the NBA preseason, defensive energy and rotations are much more replicable. And that’s exactly what OKC has brought to the table thus far.

There’s a number of reasons, and players, the Thunder’s defense has solidified in recent years, but it likely boils down to the fact head coach Mark Daigneault takes pride in it.

Last season, with even less talent and length, Oklahoma City fielded a top 10 defense for a decent stretch of the season.

Now with two added lottery selections, the Thunder are looking to improve on that showing.

One reason for OKC’s success thus far has been its sheer size. Rolling out multiple lineups featuring the lengthy Josh Giddey, Ousmane Dieng, Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski, the Thunder are able to deter and disrupt passing lanes and the paint.

Even guards Tre Mann and Jalen Williams are oversized, with Williams having a 7-foot wingspan that helped him nab three steals versus Detroit on Tuesday night.

The Thunder have had a fiery preseason stint from beyond the arc thus far, something that’s unsustainable through the regular season. But with stalwart’s like Luguentz Dort, Kenrich Williams and more to be added to the ranks this season, it’s likely the team’s defensive prowess is one to be monitored.

OKC next takes on San Antonio at 7 p.m. on Thursday in their final preseason bout before the regular season begins on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

