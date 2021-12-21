Thunder Avenge 73-Point Loss to Grizzlies

OKC was able to defeat the Grizzlies in the teams first meeting since the historic 73-point loss.

Dillon Brooks' last ditch effort failed to get through the rim, and Oklahoma City left Memphis with a 102-99 win.

The game was the first meeting of the two teams since the Grizzlies' (19-13) record-setting 73-point win over the Thunder (10-19).

The first quarter couldn’t have gone much worse for OKC offensively. The Thunder scored just 16 points to the Grizzlies 28 and was eerily similar to the first quarter in the Thunder’s last meeting with the Grizzlies, which ended in the historic loss.

From there, the Thunder turned it around, at least enough to get within three points at the half.

With the Grizzlies leading 50-47 to begin the third quarter, OKC showed its grit thanks to its young stars. The Thunder ended the third quarter, despite still struggling offensively, with the lead.

In the final frame, the game continued to teeter back-and-forth with neither team able to grab the edge they needed to secure the win. Offense was able to find a little life from both sides down the stretch.

For OKC, a committee of scoring got the Thunder through the game with multiple players finding success. Everyone who touched the floor for the Thunder except for Aaron Wiggins scored in the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the way for the Thunder with 23, again coming on strong down the stretch to secure a win for OKC.

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey had another double-double for his young career notching 19 points and 11 assists.

Desmond Bane was a thorn in the side of OKC, while they were able to limit Ja Morant in his return. Bane scored 25, four points shy of a career high, for the Grizzlies.

The Thunder return to action in OKC against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

