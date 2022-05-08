Thunder Draft: Taking a Flyer on Jordan Goldwire

If the Thunder can ink Goldwire to a summer league contract, he won't have to move far.

The Oklahoma City Thunder worked out a group of players including former OU guard Jordan Goldwire last week in the team’s first round of pre-draft workouts.

Goldwire, a transfer from Duke, had the best season of his career with the Sooners. Under new coach Porter Moser, the defensive-minded guard averaged 10.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

While at Duke, Goldwire was known as defensive pest in the back court. He made the ACC All-Defensive Team in 2020-21 appearing in all of Duke’s 24 games.

While he’s not a lock to be drafted, and may fall late in the second round, he’s an interesting pro prospect. Whether he fits on the Thunder or not, he’s intrigued the front office enough to earn an interview.

Goldwire has solid burst and gets to the basket easily. He can also create his own shot and was Oklahoma’s main source of offense some games. He’s fast enough to blow by his defenders, and nimble enough to stop on a dime.

Goldwire’s best attribute, though, is undeniably his defense. The Sooners were a top-40 defense this year and he was a big part of it, taking on some incredibly tough matchups in the Big 12. Goldwire is especially elite at on-ball defense, where he averaged 1.5 steals per game for OU. In 2020, he averaged an impressive 2.3 steals for Duke.

He has a relentless motor and never seems to tire out no matter who he’s guarding. His energy and activity is what made him a good player in college.

Goldwire’s downfall is his outside shooting ability. The 6-foot-3 guard shot just 28.4% for the Sooners last season while taking 2.4 per game. He did shoot an encouraging 73.7% from the free throw line though, showcasing his potential.

Overall, Goldwire could be a nice summer league add for Oklahoma City if he goes undrafted in June. The Thunder love to add high motor, defensive upside guys on team-friendly contracts, and this could be the newest case.

