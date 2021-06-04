Sports Illustrated home
Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Justin Robinson

InsideTheThunder.com continues its end of season report card series, grading guard Justin Robinson, who had a short stint with the Thunder.
Author:
Publish date:

One of many undrafted players Oklahoma City took a chance on this season, Justin Robinson got a chance to make his mark with the Thunder this season.

Here is SI Thunder's grades for Robinson:

Nick Crain’s Grade: C-

Justin Robinson was one of the many undrafted players that the OKC Thunder rolled onto the floor this season. A star at Virginia Tech, he got an opportunity to show his worth with the Thunder this season.

After producing 15.5 points on better than 40.0 percent shooting from deep with the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League bubble, Thunder GM Sam Presti signed him to a 10-day contract in early April.

Following an impressive string of games, filling a point guard void OKC had, Robinson was signed to a second 10-day deal to stay in OKC a bit longer.

Playing a total of nine games, Robinson averaged just 2.3 points and 1.0 assist in 9.8 minutes per game during his time in Oklahoma City. He ultimately was replaced by Charlie Brown Jr. who was signed to the same contract after Robinson had two stints with the team.

His NBA career likely won’t last much longer and it appears he probably won’t spend any more time with OKC going forward, unless it’s with the Blue, their G League affiliate.

Derek Parker's Grade: C

After a white-hot G-League Bubble, Justin Robinson got two chances to showcase his talent on the OKC roster in the form of 10-day contracts.

Through no fault of his own, he appeared in just nine games, averaging 2.3 points and 1.0 assist in 9.8 minutes.

Oklahoma City had a vast amount of talent to evaluate in the back half of the season, leaving its 10-day contracts on the back-burner.

Robinson offered some valuable attributes, but was ultimately just far down the line in terms of urgent evaluation for Oklahoma City.

