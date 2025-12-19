What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday as they wrap up the second leg of a back to back set after getting back on track with their win over the L.A. Clippers less than 24 hours ago.

This is the second meeting between these two clubs and Minnesota kept the game competitive in the Paycom Center the night before Thanksgiving. With another holiday looming, can the Timberwolves push the Thunder again?

Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

If Edwards can not go, with Conley already sidelined, this could be a rinse repeat of last night's contest. On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder were a +20 in the turnover category against the Clippers down James Harden. Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace ripped away four and five steals respectively. The Timberwolves trusted ball handlers are already questionable at best, taking away two of their top options would be a massive loss. Especially Edwards, who despite not scoring at his usual high clip most outings against OKC has done a really good job of protecting the ball and playmaking dating back to the five game Western Conference Finals series in May.

Can the Oklahoma City Thunder get their front court depth back? No one will know the answer to this until late this afternoon as the Thunder will not submit an injury report until around 1 PM CT, but if the Bricktown Ballers are down both Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams for this clash with Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle the math changes a little bit on how successful OKC's defense can be. Though, Jalen Williams will likely remain the primary defender on Randle no matter who is in or out.

Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to compile 20-plus point nights. Despite his messy first quarter he got to 32 points through three frames on over 50% shooting from the floor. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren each shined bright on the offensive end as well with Williams posting 20 points while being ultra efficent and Holmgren scoring the first 11 of 12 for the Thunder a night ago. Can this big three once again carry the load offensively on the second leg of a back to back?

Lu Dort went 0-for-6 last night in the midst of a blistering cold stretch. Though, everyone knows the reality for Dort, the ultimate streaky shooter. Can he finally catch fire in Minnesota?

Game Information

Date: Dec. 18

Matchup: OKC Thunder (25-2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-10)

Time: 08:30 PM CT

Location: Target Center –– Minneapolis, MN

TV: Amazon Prime

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder got back in the win column and extended the Clippers' losing streak on Thursday night as both sides were short-handed. After four days off this week, the OKC Thunder get thrown into the deep end of the pool with a back-to-back set, now having 14 on the Thunder's schedule as the Clippers game was moved following the Bricktown Ballers trip to Vegas. After tonight's game in Minnesota, the OKC Thunder have two more off days before returning home to take on the Memphis Grizzlies and tip off another back-to-back set, playing in San Antonio the next night against the Spurs.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers continue to make history this season.