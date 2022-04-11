Thunder Fall in Final Game of Season to Clippers Hot Shooting

Oklahoma City's season came to an end Sunday with a blowout loss to the Clippers.

It’s over.

After 82 games Oklahoma City has concluded its season with a record of 24-58.

The season concluded Sunday in Los Angeles with a 138-88 loss to the Clippers.

Even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George the Clippers overpowered OKC from the beginning of the game.

The Clippers came out of the gate hot hitting eight of their first nine shots of the game. From there it was clear the Clippers had the edge.

At the end of the first quarter the Clippers held a commanding 39-18 lead over the Thunder.

The second quarter, the Thunder made up for some of their first frame shortcomings.

Isaiah Roby led the way for OKC’s second quarter comeback efforts with 16 points. He shot 7-of-15 from the field in the half as OKC outscored the Clippers 33-27 to trail 66-51 heading into the break. Roby did not play in the second half.

The Clippers' impressive shooting continued into the third quarter to grow upon their lead even more after OKC cut into the lead in the second.

With the help of Luke Kennard and BJ Boston, the Clippers outscored the Thunder 29-16 as the Thunder’s offensive struggles continued.

The fourth quarter was more of the same as the previous three, the Thunder struggled to score and the Clippers scored at ease.

The Clips, with the win well within their grasp, continued to add to their lead during the final frame.

Amir Coffey took over the game for the Clippers finishing with 35 points.

The Thunder played just six players in the losing effort. Zavier Simpson and Georgios Kalaitzakis both scored 17 for OKC, but it proved to be too little to overcome the strong effort from the Clippers.

The Thunder finish the night with the fourth-best odds in the NBA Lottery with the loss.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.