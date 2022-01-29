Thunder Fall in Overtime Thriller Versus Pacers

The Pacers used a strong fourth quarter to overcome a double-digit Thunder lead to knock off OKC.

Oklahoma City lost an overtime game against the Pacers 113-110 after blowing a double-digit fourth quarter lead on Friday night.

The Thunder inserted Tre Mann into the starting lineup for Friday night's game. OKC's offense struggled early, as did the Pacers, especially from 3-point range.

In the latter part of the first quarter both teams stepped up the offensive output. In the final three minutes the two teams both nearly doubled their point totals ending 30-29 in favor of the Thunder.

Both teams began the second quarter well under 30% from 3-point range.

The second quarter started much the same way as the end of the first quarter with the two teams trading blows with neither pulling away.

Darius Bazley kept the offense rolling for OKC. With a little under three minutes to play the Pacers took a small lead, but Bazley knocked down a 3-point shot to retake the lead. One OKC would not surrender before half.

OKC entered half leading 54-51. Bazley went perfect in the half 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. However, Lu Dort led all scorers with 11 points while Justin Holiday led for the Pacers with 10.

The Thunder’s 3-point shooting continued to struggle, shooting 5-of-19 from deep in the first half.

In the second half the Thunder started on a 12-0 run. The Pacers first basket didn’t come until the 7:36 mark of the third on a Torrey Craig 3-point jumper.

At the six minute mark of the third quarter the Pacers had just the Craig 3-point shot to the Thunders 15. To give OKC a 15 point lead.

The Pacers ended the third tightening up the game. Closing the OKC lead to eight before the third quarter buzzer.

Dort scored four for OKC in the quarter to get his total to 15 while OKC led 80-72.

The fourth quarter started the opposite of the third with the Pacers going on a run to make the game even closer.

The middle half of the third remained difficult for the Thunder as the Pacers overtook the lead. Then a Mann 3-point shot with 3:24 left in the game gave the Thunder a two-point lead.

Until a Damantas Sabonis bucket tied the game at 100 with 55.6 seconds left.

In overtime the back-and-forth game continued.

With 3:13 left Dort makes a 3-point basket to give OKC a 105-102 advantage. He then followed it up with another 3-point make with 2:30 left in the extra period to give the Thunder a six point lead.

The Pacers weren't done yet, as with 40.8 seconds lefts Justin Holiday gave them a 111-110 lead over OKC.

With 6.5 seconds left Mike Muscala missed a tip shot to all but put the game in the Pacers hands.

After Justin Holliday free throws the Pacers finished off the Thunder to grab the victory 113-110.

