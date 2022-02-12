Thunder Fall to Sixers in First Game Since Stagnant Deadline

The Thunder's lineup was banged up heading into their meeting with the Sixers, which ended in a loss.

Oklahoma City fell to the Sixers 100-87 in the first game after the trade deadline.

The Thunder didn’t make a move that impacted its rosters at the Thursday deadline, but the Sixers did, but rosters were banged up.

The Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot), Mike Muscala (foot) and other bench pieces for the game.

The Thunder’s shorthanded lineup went toe-to-toe with the 32-22 Sixers. The teams played a back-and-forth first frame and ended tied 24-24 heading to quarter number two.

In the second the Thunder offense stalled off scoring just 17 points. However, the Sixers didn’t pull away, thanks to the Thunder’s defensive effort. The Thunder allowed just 22 second quarter points. At the half the Thunder trailed 46-41.

The Thunder held Joel Embiid in check with just 13 first half points with just three made field goals.

Lu Dort led the way for the Thunder in the half.

In the second half, the third quarter saw the Thunder fall behind even more and the offense continued to struggle to keep up, while Philadelphia caught fire. OKC was outscored 31-20 in the quarter and trailed by 16 points heading to the final frame.

The Thunder were able to hold Embiid in check for the first half, but the big man eventually took over the game for the Sixers.

The fourth quarter saw much of the same as the Sixers attempted to maintain its lead while OKC tried to make yet another comeback.

The Thunder offense attempted to get back into the game, but the deficit was too much despite outscoring the Sixers 26-23.

Darius Bazley lit up the stat sheet finishing with a double-double. He finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and shot 5-of-10 from the field.

Dort ended with 15 points, but it was Derrick Favors who led the Thunder in scoring with 16. He also had nine rebounds.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.