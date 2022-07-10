Thunder Falls To Houston on Heels of Struggling Offense

The Thunder dropped their second straight Summer League game on Saturday after Chet Holmgren and Tre Mann struggle to find their shots.

Oklahoma City’s Summer League roster marched on.

After a three-day stretch of games followed by a day off the Thunder played the second part of a back-to-back on Saturday.

The Thunder faced off with another rebuilding team flush with young stars in the Houston Rockets. The game was just as one would expect, close.

Both teams got off to slow shooting nights but picked up as the game went on.

Oklahoma City led 25-21 after the first frame, but Houston jumped on the Thunder in the second. The Rockets outscored OKC 24-15 in the second to take the lead into the half.

The Thunder rookies were struggling to find their groove with Chet Holmgren finally finding his way in the late third quarter and Jalen Williams coming on strong in the fourth.

The game remained close throughout the second half until the Rockets hit the dagger to win 90-88 over OKC.

Josh Giddey continued his impressive Summer League with a 14-point, eight assist and four rebound performance. Giddey has used the Summer League to showcase his passing ability and the ability to facilitate the offense.

OKC No. 2 overall selection Chet Holmgren struggled shooting the ball Saturday but did finish with 12 points. Holmgren added eight rebounds and four blocks to his stat line, which made up for his shooting struggles.

Tre Mann had an off night in his second game of action shooting 1-of-13 from the field while scoring 10 points.

Williams completed his outing with a 15-point and five rebound performance. Williams also has two steals and a block on the defensive end. Williams is proving his ability to be one of OKC’s go-to bench players when the regular season rolls around.

OKC is now 0-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League following Saturday’s loss.

