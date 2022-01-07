Thunder Gameday: A Second Chance Against Minnesota

For the second time in three days, the OKC Thunder will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Thunder and Timberwolves faced off in Minnesota on Wednesday night in a game that went down to the wire. Just two days later, these teams will have a rematch, but this time in Oklahoma City.

This will be a great opportunity for the Thunder to take what they learned in the first contest and make adjustments this time around. Additionally, they could have more players healthier in today’s game.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs to the Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 215 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

In the first matchup earlier this week, Karl-Anthony Towns destroyed the Thunder on the glass. On the night, he pulled down 16 rebounds (six offensive) to go along with 17 points.

If Oklahoma City is going to have any chance tonight, rebounding will be a huge key.

Josh Giddey registered a 14 point, 15 rebound double-double while also dishing out six assists on Wednesday night. In the absence of Lu Dort, he stepped up offensively and will look to continue this high level of production on Friday.

One player who will need to get things going for OKC offensively is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While he notched 19 points on Wednesday night, that’s nowhere near what he’s capable of a scorer.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (13-24) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (18-20)

WHEN:

Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Oklahoma City is currently only two games out of the play-in tournament despite a very slow start to the season. While player development and earning a top draft pick are the franchise’s priorities this season, the Thunder have been competitive on most nights.

