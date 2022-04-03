Thunder Gameday: Chris Paul and the Suns Visit Oklahoma City

Although the Suns will be shorthanded, they will still be heavy favorites against the Thunder.

The best team in the NBA will be in Oklahoma City on Sunday evening to take on the Thunder. The only team in the league with 60 wins, the Phoenix Suns will look to continue their impressive run during the regular season.

Although both teams will be without key players, the Suns shouldn't have a problem finishing the week with yet another victory.

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 16-point underdogs to the Suns, and the total over/under is 222.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Phoenix will be resting Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton against the Thunder on Sunday night. However, Chris Paul is expected to be in action as he continues to ramp up activity following an injury.

The Suns are the best team in the NBA this season, already locking down the best record in the NBA. On both ends of the floor, Phoenix has been stellar.

They've also had no problem winning on the road, boasting a 31-7 record away from Phoenix.

Oklahoma City will also be extremely shorthanded today, to the point where the rotation may not extend deeper than eight players. It will be up to a handful of role players that are still healthy to keep this game competitive.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-55) vs. Phoenix Suns 62-15)

WHEN:

Sunday, April 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this matchup, the Thunder will have just four games remaining in their season. Currently tied with the Detroit Pistons in the win column, OKC has a real chance at landing top three lottery odds.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.