Thunder Gameday: Four-Game Road Trip Starts in New York

Oklahoma City will kick off its longest road trip of the season against the Knicks this afternoon.

It’s an afternoon game in New York, as the Knicks host the Oklahoma City Thunder. This will be the first stop on a four-game road trip for Thunder, which will be the longest of their season.

Oklahoma City is coming off of a huge win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, notching a blowout victory. The Knicks also won on Friday, so both teams will look to begin a win streak today.

Two of the top Canadian players in the NBA will match up, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett taking the floor.

Obi Toppin, Lu Dort, OKC Thunder, New York Knicks

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 5.5point underdogs to the Knicks, and the total over/under is 225 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

Barrett and Jalen Brunson combined for 56 points in their last game. A lethal scoring duo, this will be a focal point for Oklahoma City on the defensive end.

Furthermore, Julius Randle has good size and could have a favorable matchup against the undersized, thin Thunder frontcourt.

As a team, the Knicks are a poor 3-point shooting team, despite having good perimeter scorers on the roster. On the flip side, they’re a fantastic rebounding team, sitting near the top of the NBA in that category.

The last time Thunder guard Tre Mann stepped foot in Madison Square Garden, he had the best game of his career. Can he do the same again today under the bright lights?

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) vs. New York Knicks (6-6)

WHEN: 

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM CT

LOCATION: 

Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Game two of the long road trip kicks off on Monday, as Oklahoma City plays the Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back.

