Thunder Gameday: Mile High Matchup Against Nikola Jokic

The Oklahoma City Thunder will complete their two-game road trip to kick off the 2022-23 season today in Denver against the Nuggets. After dropping their opener, the Thunder will look to obtain their first win tonight.

The Nuggets got their first win on Friday night and will look to carry that momentum into their third game of the season.

What will each team need to do to have success?

Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 7.5-point underdogs to the Nuggets, and the total over/under is 225 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Denver's roster is back to being fully healthy, with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returning this season from injury. Porter Jr. has been a sharpshooter through two games and Murray is the team's secondary scoring option behind the reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic.

Oklahoma City definitely doesn't have the talent the Nuggets do, but that doesn't mean much in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Tre Mann are all great scorers that can catalyze the Thunder's offense. Josh Giddey is also one of the premier passers in the NBA and great at facilitating. Scoring shouldn't be an issue for OKC.

This game could come down to how well the Thunder are able to contain Jokic. Without an experiences true center on the roster, he could have a huge night.

In the first game of the season Aleksej Pokusevski got the start at center. Will that be the case tonight, meaning Serbian bigs would start for both teams?

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-1)

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Ball Arena - Denver, CO

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following Saturday’s matchup, the Thunder will head back to Oklahoma City Thunder for the second night of a back-to-back. They’ll have their home opener on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

