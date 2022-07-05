Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Jazz in Summer League Opener

It will be the first game of the summer for OKC in Salt Lake City.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to play in two summer leagues in the coming weeks. The first of these is in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz on the docket in their first matchup.

This is a great opportunity for young prospects to showcase their skills and the improvement they’ve made from the season prior. Who should we expect to shine in this opening game?

Josh Giddey

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

On Monday morning, the Thunder released their overall summer league roster. This is a stacked roster, but it's still somewhat unclear who will be playing big minutes in Salt Lake City.

For Utah, summer league has recently emerged as an important event considering the major roster shakeup. The Jazz just traded Rudy Gobert, which could be a sign the team is re-tooling the roster. As such, some of the players taking the court today against Oklahoma City could have a real chance at making the new-look roster for the upcoming season.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Utah Jazz (0-0)

WHEN: 

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

TV/RADIO: 

ESPN, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Coming off of a spectacular rookie season, Giddey should be one of the best players in this entire event. Only four teams compete in Salt Lake City, meaning Oklahoma City will play every team once over a three day span.

