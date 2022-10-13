Thunder Gameday: Wrapping Up Preseason in San Antonio

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be in San Antonio tonight for a matchup against the Spurs to cap off the preseason.

The Spurs were winless through their first three preseason games, but won their fourth contest on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. They’ll look to pull off a second-straight victory today at home.

On the flip side, the Thunder have won three consecutive contests and are 4-1 in the preseason.

This is the final game of the preseason for both franchises today. The regular season kicks off next week, when these matchups really start to matter.

It will be interesting to see former Thunder forward Isaiah Roby against his former team for the first time.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

For San Antonio, Devin Vassell looks like he’s ready to take a huge leap this season. A former lottery pick, he’s got the skills to be a cornerstone piece for the Spurs. During the preseason, the young prospect has looked great.

Doug McDermott, although a veteran, has also put together a nice preseason stint. The former Thunder guard can fill it up from deep, meaning Oklahoma City will need to emphasize shutting him down defensively.

After missing the entire preseason to this point, Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to play in tonight’s matchup. It will depend on how his knee feels and how quickly the Thunder staff feel comfortable throwing him onto the court.

Lu Dort recently re-joined the lineup following a concussion, and has been explosive offensively ever since. Both him and Josh Giddey have been the offensive cornerstones of the team of late with their outside shooting.

Furthermore, young prospects Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jalen Williams have also shown promising signs in the preseason. Tonight will be their last chance before the regular season to showcase their talent in front of fans.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-1) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-3)

WHEN:

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Once this game wraps up, the Thunder will officially begin final preparation for the regular season. There’s roster decisions to be made, and their season opener is in Minnesota less than a week from today against the Timberwolves.

