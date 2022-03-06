Thunder Gameday: Wrapping Up Week Against Utah at Home

In their final game of the week, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Utah Jazz.

On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be at home once again, this time hosting the Utah Jazz. Dating back to 2020, Utah has won five-straight games over Oklahoma City, always proving to be too talented for the Thunder to pull off the win.

Can the Thunder break that streak tonight? If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has yet another 30-point game, they'll have a chance.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 13.5-point underdogs to the Jazz, and the total over/under is 222 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Utah has won eight of its last ten games, getting hot down the final stretch of the season. As the Jazz come to Oklahoma City tonight, they'll look to improve upon their 17-13 record on the road.

With a deep roster loaded with talent, the Jazz have faced adversity this season but always have someone step up when it's needed most.

Since Jan. 31, OKC has put together a top-five defensive rating, which has helped keep games close despite the Thunder's poor offensive production. However, the Jazz have the NBA's best offense, meaning this game could get out of hand if Oklahoma City can't score points.

This contest will likely come down to the Thunder's ability to limit Utah's scoring, especially on the perimeter.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-43) vs. Utah Jazz (39-23)

WHEN:

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey is still out with hip soreness and will be re-evaluated in roughly two weeks. In the meantime, Tre Mann will have the opportunity to step up in his absence.

