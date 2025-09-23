Thunder Guard Can Easily Reach New Level This Season
All eyes will be on Bricktown this season. Not only are the Thunder blastered across the National TV slate as defending champions but their star-power has soared through the roof this summer with National TV appearances, championship parades and pundits opining about the start of a dynasty.
The attention will also zero in on the OKC Thunder as they attempt to buck a current trend in the NBA. For the first time ever, the league is in the midst of a parity era. The past six NBA Champions have failed to make it out of the second round the following season.
That has led to many people questioning if dynastic runs are even possible under the new CBA with team building restrictions and the rising talent spread across the league to create a balance of powers never before seen.
What helps the Oklahoma City Thunder is the roster retention of a young core. The only depature from last year's 15 man roster was Dillon Jones defecting for D.C. in favor of No. 15 overall pick Thomas Sorber via the 2025 NBA Draft - who is now out for the season with a torn ACL.
This core is only getting better from top to bottom. One of the biggest differences in this year's club should be third-year guard Cason Wallace.
Last season was a quality once for Wallace as he threatened for an All-defensive spot with his lock down chops and flashed more of his point guard background with heightened playmaking opportunities. He finished the year by averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 47% from the floor, 35% from 3-point land and 81% from the charity stripe.
This numbers will improve. The Thunder's offense centered around its big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren generates plenty of high quality looks for Wallace - gimme shots that he has to cash in.
A year ago on 97 corner 3-point attempts Wallace only shot 34% compared to his non-corner attempts resting at 37% from distance. While both marks have to improve, the corner marksmanship is a recquirement for the Kentucky product this season. Mostly uncovered catch-and-shoot looks he is more than capable of knocking down.
Last season, Wallace shot 40% on unguarded catch-and-shoot chances which ranks in the 54th percentile. That number needs to climb as more open looks will be funneled to him during the 2025-26 campaign.
If you account for these gimme chances off of the scoring gravity of the Thunder's big three to fall, that catapults Wallace into a double-digit a night scorer who plays elite defense. It eases the burden on Oklahoma City's half court offense that can at times labor to create points and bolsters the Bricktown Ballers title defense case.
Wallace reaching this next level of his game as a 3-and-D player capable of popping as a playmaker in spots mixed with his elite level cutting (which at times looks more like floating into open space to finish plays at the dunker spot) and you get a new-look - and improved - player and a jarring difference maker to Oklahoma City's offense.