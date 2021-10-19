Thunder Guard Josh Giddey Rises in Rookie of the Year Odds Following Preseason

Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey saw his odds to win Rookie of the Year rise following his four-game preseason slate.

Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey, fresh off one of the best preseason stretches among rookies, saw his Rookie of the Year odds gain traction.

The 19-year-old formerly had the 11th best odds per Oddshark at +3000, but following his stellar preseason jumped to the 8th best odds at +1600.

Giddey was electric in nearly every preseason game, slicing, dicing and dishing all while donning the Thunder blue for the first few times.

In the opener, Giddey, who posted 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 8-for-12 shooting, had arguably one of the best rookie performances of the preseason.

The Australian guard averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in four contests, shooting 52 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Oklahoma City’s other first round selection, Tre Mann, struggled in Summer League and the beginning of preseason, but quickly began to find his footing near the end of the four-game slate.

Tre Mann came in last on the list of 20 rookies with +5000 odds.

Houston guard Jalen Green leads the new crop of rookies with +250 odds. Cade Cunningham follows with +325, before a big drop off to Jalen Suggs at +800.

Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, do-it-all forward Scottie Barnes and guards Davion Michtell and Chris Duarte are all tied for fourth at +1200 just ahead of Giddey.

Oklahoma City opens their regular season up on Wednesday with an away matchup against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m.

