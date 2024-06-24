Thunder Mailbag: Draft Week and the Alex Caruso-Josh Giddey Trade
It's been an active week for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who recently made the first splash of the offseason in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. In a one-for-one swap, Oklahoma City added Alex Caruso and shipped out Josh Giddey.
Looking ahead, the 2024 NBA Draft is just two days away, as the Thunder evaluates its options with the No. 12 overall pick. There are a number of different things Oklahoma City could do with this pick, especially given how uncertain this draft is across the board.
The offseason is just kicking off, but Oklahoma City is already making waves. In an effort to improve the roster and win a championship next season — while also maintaining long-term upside — things could get interesting in the coming days.
Let’s answer the five best questions that were submitted for this week’s mailbag:
What do you think about the Alex Caruso trade for Josh Giddey with the Chicago Bulls?
This trade wasn’t about Giddey not being a good player, it was more about his current fit, style of play, and upcoming contract extension. If the assumption is that he was wanting more money on his next deal than Oklahoma City was willing to give, then moving on from him is a great move. He’s best with the ball in his hands, which isn’t possible to make happen all that often given the Thunder is best when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the ball in his hands. As such, Giddey was going to have to learn to play off-ball in OKC — and also off the bench — which doesn’t maximize his talent fully. Instead of waiting for him to develop into a better off-ball piece, and also having the contractual situation at play, the Thunder opted to trade him for Caruso who fits perfectly on this roster. Although he’s 30 and also due an extension in the near future, the pathway to keeping Caruso around longer term is much cleaner. He’s also a back-to-back NBA All-Defensive player and shot 40% from deep last season. You can’t really find a more impactful, low-usage player for this team in a Giddey trade straight-up.
Do you think Josh Giddey will be good in Chicago?
I think he will be very good in Chicago. I think the Thunder knows he will be good there, too. Giddey will have the opportunity to play with more freedom again with the Bulls — similar to his first two seasons in Oklahoma City. It’s worth noting that Giddey averaged 17/8/6 just last season when he had the ball in his hands more and the stakes were lower. There’s no question he will put up big numbers with the Bulls, but they’ll need to surround him with shooting and ensure the roster is built in such a way that he can continue to be a primary ball handler. If Chicago is able to do that, this will end up being a great trade for him. Giddey is only 21 years old and will greatly benefit from the change of scenery.
How does the Alex Caruso trade impact the Thunder’s strategy with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?
It’s easy to say that Oklahoma City shouldn’t select a guard in Wednesday’s draft, but that doesn’t mean the Thunder won’t. Although there’s a case to be made that a team like the Thunder should draft a player who fills a void on the current roster, these decisions impact the franchise for years to come. Just because the roster is loaded with guards now doesn’t mean that will be the case in two years. There will be plenty of trades that occur in the future, which could significantly reshape the roster — especially if OKC makes a big splash. While adding a guard like Caruso who will play a ton of minutes this season could slightly alter the Thunder’s willingness to take a guard, it doesn’t mean Sam Presti won’t. Even then, Oklahoma City likely wasn’t going to anyway, so the draft strategy may not have changed at all following this trade.
Why is Oklahoma City even making a draft pick? Shouldn’t they use that pick to add a player who can help now, rather than a rookie?
It’s important to remember that Oklahoma City is looking to compete for the next decade. This isn’t just about how far the team can go next season. It’s about building a team that can be a contender for as long as possible. While it’s easy to say the Thunder should trade the No. 12 pick for an established player already in the league — and OKC certainly may do that — adding talent that can be integrated into the roster and developed over time is equally as important for longevity. Even if the player drafted on Wednesday ends up not being a contributor as a rookie, the idea of him emerging as a real threat in two or three years when Oklahoma City really needs another weapon to get over the hump is also very attractive.
Is there a player who hasn't been routinely mocked to the Thunder who you think might be the pick?
To me, Kel'el Ware out of Indiana remains the most underrated big in this class. He could help Oklahoma City as a rookie with his baseline skillset, but also has the upside to be one of the better centers in the league one day. He's a floor-spacer who can block shots and has good touch in the midrange. That would be a phenomenal pick for the Thunder in my eyes, though I haven't seen that pairing much at all on public mocks.
Note: Questions may be paraphrased in order to group or aggregate similar submissions.
