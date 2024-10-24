Thunder Mailbag: It's Opening Week in the NBA
The NBA season is officially here this week, as teams around the league begin the 2024-25 campaign in just a few days. For the Oklahoma City Thunder specifically, opening night will be a tremendous challenge as the Nuggets await them in Denver on Thursday.
Despite facing a significant injury in the preseason, with Isaiah Hartenstein suffering a hand injury that will keep him out for at least another month, Oklahoma City is set up for success in the upcoming season. With a championship being a real expectation externally for this team, getting off to a hot start will be especially key.
Let’s answer the three best questions that were submitted for this week’s mailbag:
Who Do You Think Will Be The Thunder’s Sneaky Contributor In The Opener?
Aaron Wiggins feels like a safe bet here. His ability to contribute in nearly any aspect of the game allows him to be one of the more impactful reserves in the league. Whether it’s taking on a big defensive assignment, knocking down several triples or being a play finisher on cuts, Wiggins should be able to leave his mark on opening night -- even if he isn't a prominent figure on Denver's scouting report.
Predict Oklahoma City’s Record On Sunday Night After 3 Games
In going 2-1 here. Oklahoma City has a more complete roster than Denver and I believe the Thunder will finish with a better record than the Nuggets, but it could be a loss to start the season for OKC. From there, a pair of wins over the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks seems likely.
Will Dillon Jones Make An Impact This Week?
There’s no question Jones will get minutes in these opening few games. With Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams all out due to injury, there’s a need for big bodies and rebounding. Jones will likely have his fair share of rookie struggles, but he will absolutely make an impact through the Thunder’s first three contests of the season.
Note: Questions may be paraphrased in order to group or aggregate similar submissions.
