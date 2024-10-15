Thunder Mailbag: Preseason is Coming to a Close
It's the final week of the preseason, as the Oklahoma City Thunder face a two-game slate before getting a few more practices in ahead of the Oct. 24 in Denver against the Nuggets. It's been a quality showing for this contending roster during training camp and the first three preseason games, from the stars to the end-of-bench pieces.
With nine days until the first game of the season for Oklahoma City, there are still many questions that need to be answered. Furthermore, there's still quality reps ahead as the team looks to gel. We shouldn't overlook the importance of this time of year,
Let’s answer the three best questions that were submitted for this week’s mailbag:
Biggest Preseason Takeaway Through Three Games?
There's a lot to like from what we've seen thus far in preseason. Jalen Williams looks like a clear breakout star, the dual-big lineups with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have been dominant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jumper looks much cleaner. But the biggest takeaway for me has been how impactful Alex Caruso is going to be for this team. While he's not a star, he is a massive needle-moving piece who can take this team to that next level.
Are There Any Draft Prospects That Should be on OKC's Radar?
Oklahoma City will have a real shot at selecting in the lottery due to the pick swap option with the LA Clippers, who aren't projected to be a lock to make the playoffs this season. Given we're still more than eight months from the 2025 NBA Draft, it's hard to even know who may be available in the late part of the lottery where that pick could potentially fall. But here are a few names: Liam McNeeley, Noa Essengue, Donnie Freeman, Dink Pate and Hugo Gonzalez.
Your Guess On Who Will Start Opening Night?
It still hasn't been announced, and likely won't be until Mark Daigneault's pregame availability less than two hours before tip on Thursday of next week in Denver. On top of that, the preseason -- as expected -- hasn't given much insight to make this an easier answer. Regardless, my gut tells me it will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Note: Questions may be paraphrased in order to group or aggregate similar submissions.
