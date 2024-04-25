3 Takeaways From the OKC Thunder’s Dominant Game 2 Win Against New Orleans
Oklahoma City got into a rhythm early and carried that momentum for 48 minutes.
The Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-92 to take a 2-0 lead. The Thunder rode big nights from Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who combined for 59 points.
Oklahoma City struggled to control the glass in the opening minutes but managed to out-rebound New Orleans 37-35. New Orleans also committed 17 turnovers, leading to easy opportunities for Oklahoma City.
Every Thunder starter scored in double figures, including 21 points from Jalen Williams. He helped break the game open in the second half, scoring 15 after halftime.
After a tough offensive night in Game 1, the Thunder shot 59% from the floor and 48.3% from 3-point range. Wednesday’s win also gave Oklahoma City its first 2-0 series lead since the 2013 first round against the Houston Rockets.
Let’s dive into three lessons that can be learned from yesterday’s game.
Lu Dort is built for playoff basketball
The playoffs slow down and are about physicality, toughness and defense. Considering those cliches hold some truth, it should be no surprise that Dort excels as a 16-game player.
Dort has forced the Pelicans into tough shots and bad decisions in both games. Brandon Ingram has been affected most by Dort’s intensity, shooting 10-of-27 through two games.
In Game 2, Dort drew offensive fouls and wreaked havoc going around screens, which helped Oklahoma City score 22 points off turnovers. He was also a significant part of the team’s offensive attack.
Dort made a game-high four 3-pointers on his way to 15 points.
OKC can live with Valanciunas’ production inside
Jonas Valanciunas posted a gaudy stat line in Game 1, with 13 points and 20 rebounds. That included nine offensive rebounds, which was seen as a major area of concern going into Game 2.
In the opening minutes of Game 2, Valanciunas imposed his will and scored New Orleans’ first 11 points. However, Oklahoma City was more than willing to live with Valanciunas post-ups creating the majority of New Orleans’ offense.
Valanciunas finished the game with 19 points and seven rebounds while turning it over twice. The Pelicans were outscored by 14 points in his minutes but only by seven points in Larry Nance Jr.‘s minutes.
Nance has been a more versatile defender against the Thunder, but with his injury in the third quarter, his status for the rest of the series could be in jeopardy.
Gordon Hayward is not playoff material
Coming back from an injury after the Thunder traded for him, Hayward understandably struggled in his first few games. However, he seemingly has not overcome those early issues.
The Thunder traded for Hayward to be the type of player who could win a quarter in the playoffs. Considering that idea comes from his scoring ability, Hayward posting zero points in two games is concerning.
After not shooting in Game 1, Hayward missed a mid-range jumper on his only shot in Game 2. The Thunder have better, more versatile defenders than Hayward, so his minutes do not make sense without offensive production.
Despite having relatively recent and impactful playoff minutes, Hayward might never be that player for the Thunder.
With a 2-0 lead, Oklahoma City can put a stranglehold on the series in New Orleans. No team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit, and Mark Daigneault’s insistence on a 0-0 mindset could help his team take a commanding lead.
The Thunder will be in New Orleans for the next two games, with Game 3 tipping off Saturday afternoon.
