Thunder Rookie Jaylin Williams Progressing in G League

While second-round pick Jaylin Williams isn’t getting much playing time now, his preparation in the G League could have him ready to make a big impact when opportunity knocks.

“In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder select Jaylin Williams.”

Those were the words heard by Thunder fans around the world this past off-season. The franchise chose to pass on more popular, and who many thought were more intriguing, prospects to select a 6-foot-10 center out of Arkansas.

Since then, Williams has only played in 11 games for the Thunder, averaging just 8.7 minutes. And he’s shown promise when given the opportunity. No, he’s not going to wow you with athleticism or flashy play, but the big man has certainly shown that he is skilled. But he is also flawed.

Due to the nature of his athletic limitations and his lack of size relative to other centers, Williams is going to need to be able to not only defend at a high level but also bring a potent offensive game to the floor. Since Williams lacks the tools to effectively and consistently execute a drop coverage on most opposing pick-and-rolls and struggles defending the perimeter, he’ll need to show he can shoot the ball.

Therein lies the problem. While Williams’ decision-making and passing acumen as a high-post initiator brings a lot to the table on offense, his shooting has always been a question mark. In his two years at Arkansas, Williams’ shot just 3.3 triples per 100 possessions and only converted 25.5% of those.

But there are signs that he is already improving his ability to space the floor. In his 11 games with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate, Williams is shooting 36.4% on two 3-pointers per game. It’s a small sample size, sure, but it is a step in the right direction.

Williams is also showcasing other improvements in his time with the Blue. Playing 30.4 minutes per game, he is averaging 14.1 points on 74.6% true shooting, 8.3 rebounds, and a whopping 5.2 assists. To put things in perspective, last season with Arkansas, Williams’ averaged just 10.9 points in 31.6 minutes on just 53.8% true shooting while finding only 2.6 dimes per contest.

Williams has been stringing together some really great games, too. On December 13th, he poured in 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting while racking up three steals against Salt Lake City. In November, against the South Bay Lakers, Williams’ produced 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds and seven assists.

While Williams has yet to earn consistent minutes with the Thunder, it’s just a matter of time. At some point, he will get his opportunity. And when he does, his unique combination of defense, playmaking, and shooting upside could help unlock the team’s offense.

