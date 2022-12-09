Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng's Impressive Stretch Continues

After playing a major role in two of Oklahoma City's three consecutive wins, 19-year-old wing Ousmane Dieng enjoyed another successful performance for the OKC Blue on Wednesday night.

After spending five games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, 2022 lottery selection Ousmane Dieng returned to the G League on Wednesday night for the team's matchup against the Stockton Kings.

Dieng, who was fresh off of a confidence-boosting stint with the Thunder, dominated his first game back with the Blue. The 6-foot-9 wing scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while shooting 10-of-15 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Dieng also dished out four assists, swatted two shots and recorded one steal in 39 minutes against the Kings G League affiliate, leading the Blue to a 107-94 victory. The first-year man is averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in seven appearances with OKC's G League squad this season.

Standing at 6-foot-9 with a lengthy wingspan, Dieng's unique blend of height, length and shooting potential make the young wing so enticing. All of these were showcased in the Frenchman's 24-point outing against Stockton, as Dieng consistently knocked down catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and easily scored on put-backs in the paint.

Prior to his standout performance in the G League, Dieng had spent five games in the NBA, helping the Thunder win games while putting the best performances of his young career on display.

In a Nov. 30 contest against the Spurs, Dieng pitched in 10 points and seven rebounds to help OKC secure a come-from-behind win. The rookie wing shot 5-of-6 from the field while scoring what was then his career high.

Two games later, Dieng topped this, tallying 15 points and five rebounds in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The lengthy 19-year-old went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the field in what was his most recent NBA appearance.

Dieng was originally selected by the New York Knicks, but was traded to Oklahoma City on draft night after Thunder General Manager Sam Presti traded three future first round picks to attain the former New Zealand Breaker. In 14 NBA games this season, Dieng is averaging 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just over 15 minutes per contest.

