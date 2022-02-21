Thunder Schedule: OKC Returns with Back-to-Back Matchups

Oklahoma City returns to play with back-to-back matchups against vastly different opponents.

Fresh off All-Star weekend, the Oklahoma City Thunder will make a return to play in back-to-back fashion.

The Thunder currently hold a record of 18-40, and will need to be strategic in order to continue gaining favorable draft position with star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely making his return to action.

Here is Oklahoma City’s schedule for the week:

Thursday, Feb. 24: Phoenix Suns

Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports

The leagues hottest team, Phoenix will likely continue their blazing streak after the All-Star break.

They currently hold a league-best record at 48-10. Star Devin Booker has shown no signs of slowing down this season, and young players Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton are continuing their strong play ahead of new contracts.

The only question mark is aging star Chris Paul, who injured his right thumb in the last game before break. He will be out 6-8 weeks with the injury, and is a huge part of of the recently fiery Suns identity.

Booker will get his first look at leading the show this season against OKC.

Friday, Feb. 25: at Indiana Pacers

On the flip side of the league’s hottest team is the Indiana Pacers, who have promptly entered draft territory following the trading of Domantas Sabonis.

While they did receiver Tyrese Haliburton and several other veteran pieces back in the Sabonis trade, Indiana continues to make a push for better draft positioning.

Oklahoma City thus far has fended off several oncoming team vying for a better pick, but Indiana is now their biggest competitor, just one game back in the league standings.

Friday night’s game will be massive for draft implications, as Indiana could indeed pass the Thunder for the fourth best odds on Draft night 2022.

