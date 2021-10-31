Thunder Schedule: OKC Continues West Coast Road Trip

Over the course of this week, the OKC Thunder will continue their California road trip before finishing up at home against the Spurs.

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off a West Coast road trip against the Golden State Warriors. Now, they'll stay in California for several days before coming home to finish their week at the Paycom Center.

To this point in the season, the Thunder have a 1-5 record. Things won't get any easier in the immediate future, as they'll take on some of the best competition in the Western Conference.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Monday, Nov. 1: At Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have struggled tremendously this season. Even without Kawhi Leonard playing due to injury, they were still projected to be a quality team in the Western Conference.

To this point, they're 1-4 on the season but should have the upper hand against the Thunder. Either way, Oklahoma City owns their unprotected first-round pick in the upcoming draft, meaning the Thunder should be just fine with the Clippers struggling.

Thursday, Nov. 4: At Los Angeles Lakers

This will be a revenge game for the Lakers, who lost to OKC just days ago at the Paycom Center. This time, Russell Westbrook will have the opportunity to bring his team to a victory in Los Angeles at Staples Center.

The Lakers will likely put an emphasis on shutting down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, who combined for 45 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds in the first matchup between these teams on Wednesday. LeBron James didn't play in that first contest, so it will be interesting to see if he takes the floor this time around.

Sunday, Nov. 7: San Antonio spurs

Similar to the Oklahoma City, the Spurs are currently going through a rebuild. However, their core players are a bit older on average. Either way, they've got one of the worst records in the NBA, meaning the Thunder could have a shot at winning this contest.

San Antonio is well coached with Gregg Popovich at the helm. However, their current talent isn't anywhere near as good as it was during their long stretch of success. If there's any game that the Thunder have a good chance at winning this week, it's this home game against the Spurs.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

