Thunder Schedule: Pivotal 3-Game Week Ahead

Oklahoma City has just four games left on its slate, and all are important for draft odds.

After missing out on the third best 2022 NBA Draft odds for the time being, the Thunder will have their hands full gaining better positioning.

The Thunder will play three of their four remaining games this week, and could face little resistance.

Here is a closer look at Oklahoma City’s upcoming schedule:

Tuesday, April 5: Portland Trail Blazers

Easily the most important game remaining on the season, Portland is one of the only teams left on the schedule with a roster more barebones than OKC.

In order to climb higher or even hang onto their current odds, the Thunder will need Portland to win, but that could be a tall task.

OKC won big in their last meeting last week, and will likely be favored in the upcoming contest.

Thunder-Blazers tipoff at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6: Utah Jazz

Utah, struggling mightily in their last several games, has been an epicenter for national attention as of late.

Their disgruntled stars haven’t been functioning well on-court, and the Jazz as we know it could be beginning to crumble.

Regardless, a playoff-bound team with plenty of star power, they should still be favored to handle OKC with ease.

Thunder-Jazz tipoff at 8 p.m.

Friday, April 8: Los Angeles Lakers

One of the more interesting games left on the slate, the Lakers could roll out several different products next week.

While they were competing for the play-in spot, they could be close to being out of the running, meaning they’d likely sit their stars.

Even if they are still competing, LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ health could be major question marks.

Thunder-Lakers tipoff at 9:30 p.m.

