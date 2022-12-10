Thunder Take Bulky Forward in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

In the latest iteration of his 2023 NBA Mock Draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has the Thunder selecting Jarace Walker with the 11th overall pick. Wasserman says the 6-foot-8, 240-pound prospect “has been able to spark NBA imaginations” due to his “live-dribble flashes”, “overwhelming defensive pressure” and early returns with regard to his 3-point shooting ability.

Currently playing his freshman season of college ball for the Houston Cougars, Walker certainly has scouts intrigued. It’s not often you find prospects that can pack that much weight into a 6-foot-8 frame at 19 years old and have the lateral athleticism to stay in front of assignments. It’s even less often that it is combined with the ability to handle the ball.

While Walker’s shooting, particularly because of his unorthodox form, is still a question mark, he’s been able to start his season off on the right foot, converting six of his 16 shots from beyond the 3-point line in his nine games. It’s still too early to make a strong determination on his overall shooting upside, but it’s certainly encouraging to see the big man knock down a few triples.

Overall, in his nine games, Walker is averaging just 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in a little under 24 minutes per game. His 51.4 true shooting percentage highlights the fact that there is still work to be done on his shot. But on the defensive end, the big man is putting up some ridiculous numbers, pairing a 6.1 block percentage with a 2.6 steal percentage.

That sure sounds like the kind of prospect the Oklahoma City Thunder would take a swing on, too. Over the past few drafts, the franchise has selected multiple players who have shown the capability, or at least upside, to make defensive stops, put the ball on the floor, and space the floor.

