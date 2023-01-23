Thunder Top Nuggets in Mile High City Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Heroics

Oklahoma City’s rising stars continue to develop chemistry with each passing game, and Sunday was a great example.

Oklahoma City rebounded from a heartbreaking loss against Sacramento with an emphatic road win. The Thunder traveled to Denver and knocked off the Nuggets 101-99 in a back-and-forth thriller.

As a team, the Thunder went ice cold from 3-point land but still found a way to win. OKC converted just 7-of-26 tries from downtown, but stifling defense and a star-powered attack led the team to victory.

Jamal Murray’s 26 points weren’t enough to overcome Nikola Jokic’s absence, as his potential game-tying shot fell short thanks to terrific defense by Lu Dort. The Thunder held Aaron Gordon, who dropped 31 points the last time these teams met, to just 4-of-15 shooting.

Here’s who led Oklahoma City to a crucial conference victory:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Once again, Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the game behind ultra-efficiency and patience on offense. He found easy points both at the rim and in the midrange, leaving Denver with no answer. Not many teams have had an answer for Oklahoma City’s superstar all season.

SGA poured in 34 points on 13-of-21 shooting and 1-of-2 from downtown. He added five points, five assists, and just one turnover. It was an impressive game for the point guard, who seems to be developing serious chemistry with his backcourt counterpart.

Josh Giddey

For the seventh game in a row, Giddey has recorded at least 15 points. Sunday night was no different, as Oklahoma City’s rising guard had success in the paint all night long. His floater around the rim was lethal.

All-in-all, Giddey totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. His last assist, a sideline in-bounds pass to Gilgeous-Alexander, ended up being the game-winner

Kenrich Williams

Kenny Hustle’s impact on the game is becoming an overarching theme of the Thunder’s current run. His intensity and effort on the defensive end really sets the tone for this young squad and, clearly, they are following his lead.

It was another efficient night at the office for Oklahoma City’s glue guy. Williams contributed 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes of action. His ability to fill in for the front court has been monumental during Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aleksej Pokusevski missing time.

