Thunder Trying to 'Block Out the Noise' After 73-point Loss

Oklahoma City is attempting to silence the outside noise after suffering the worst defeat in NBA history.

OKC has seen scrutiny nationwide following the loss to Memphis on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies beat the Thunder 152-79 as nine players finished in double-digit scoring to smash the previous record of a 68-point deficit.

Oklahoma City shot just 32 percent from the field. It was their eighth straight loss and moved them to 6-16.

Oklahoma City now shares the worst record in the Western Conference with the Houston Rockets.

Justin Ford / USA TODAY Sports

"Being able to limit distractions, block out the noise. That is a skill that you gotta have as a team.” Mark Daigneault said of the outcry over the Thunder’s loss. “We believe we're building something special — We know who we are. We know how we work."

The Thunder deservedly caught some flack following the defeat, but there were several factors at play.

OKC was playing on the second night of a back-to-back, its third game in four nights, without its two best players and two most veteran contributors.

"I don't think we wanna forget what happened,” Daigneault said. “Just like any other game the game happened — there's lessons that can be extracted. Forgetting about it is food for the weak at this point."

Oklahoma City is back in action against Detroit, one of two teams with a worse record, on Monday. It will look to snap its eight-game losing streak at 6 p.m.

