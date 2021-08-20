Thunder's Jaylen Hoard Leaves Much to be Desired in Summer League

Jaylen Hoard didn't have the best Summer League performance, but could still be in line for NBA minutes this season.

After finishing last season strong, Jaylen Hoard left much to be desired in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

He played in all five games, averaging just 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.

In the first two games against the Pistons and Pelicans, Hoard contributed, but not nearly as much as Thunder fans would’ve liked to see. He scored six points and brought down ten rebounds against Detroit and finished with five points and rebounds against New Orleans.

Against the Warriors, he went backwards.

Thunder forward Jaylen Hoard contests Frank Jackson's shot. Tim Fuller / USA TODAY Sports

Hoard finished with just 1 points on 0-for-6 shooting against Golden State, failing to come up with a field goal.

But he bounced back.

Against Indiana, he finished with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting, five rebounds and a steal. It was undoubtedly his best game of the summer.

In the final game against San Antonio, he scored six points and grabbed four boards.

Following the G-League bubble last season, Hoard played in 19 games for the Thunder, averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. In the final few games of the season, he contributed plenty.

It’s clear the potential is there for Hoard. In a 6-foot-8 frame, the Frenchman boasts a 7-foot-1 wingspan, and can maneuver to the rack often times with ease.

But in order to earn valuable NBA minutes, he’ll need to go a long ways.

